Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.48 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Kava has a market cap of $473.25 million and $53.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00007822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00365886 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,152,849 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

