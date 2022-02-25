KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of KB Home worth $66,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Home by 42.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

KBH stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

