KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $3.10 per share for the year.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.06 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

