KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 23,317,483 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market cap of £21.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.

In other news, insider John Edward Leach acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($169,998.64).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

