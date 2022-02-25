Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.93

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.93 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 101.65 ($1.38). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 102.75 ($1.40), with a volume of 31,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from £135 ($183.60) to £136 ($184.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.93. The company has a market cap of £181.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

