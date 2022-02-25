KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

MRVI stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

