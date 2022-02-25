KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of KBR opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

