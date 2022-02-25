Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,795,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.