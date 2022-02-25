Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 2,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 958,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,274. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

