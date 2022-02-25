keyTango Hits Market Capitalization of $376,539.20 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $376,539.20 and approximately $16,007.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00036422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00109424 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,203,057 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

