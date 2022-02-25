KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.57 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $273,972.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00109536 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,654,603 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

