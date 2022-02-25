Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 21,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $944.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

