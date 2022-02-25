Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

