Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

