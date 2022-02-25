Kin Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Kin has a total market cap of $73.93 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00186910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00206867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

