Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,281 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. 11,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,209. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.