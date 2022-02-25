Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,932,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

