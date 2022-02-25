Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $578.21. 30,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

