Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.54. 12,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.83 and its 200-day moving average is $351.91. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

