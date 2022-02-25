Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $401.57. 34,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

