Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.52. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,823. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

