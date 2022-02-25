Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.71. 78,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

