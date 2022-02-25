Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $184.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.44. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

