Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.83. 56,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

