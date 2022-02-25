Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 916 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.99. 93,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $213.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

