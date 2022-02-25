KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Acquires $505,871.58 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matt Cohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 4,212,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

