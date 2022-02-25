Klaytn (KLAY) Hits One Day Volume of $90.20 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $90.20 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,643,170 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

