Klever Trading Down 15.5% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Klever has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and $1.16 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

