Knighted Pastures Llc Acquires 171,824 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 171,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $312,719.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 300,888 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,127. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

