Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.54 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00273524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00073898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00088661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004935 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,299,462 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.