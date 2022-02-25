Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Koppers has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.