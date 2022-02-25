KP Tissue Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.30.
About KP Tissue (Get Rating)
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
