KP Tissue Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.30.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.00 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.36.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

