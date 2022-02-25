Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $174,879.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 2,164,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,671. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after buying an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 225,138 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

