Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 11,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,172. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kronos Bio by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kronos Bio by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

