Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KRON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 11,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,172. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.
In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Kronos Bio (Get Rating)
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
