Kryptomon (KMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $859,909.00

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $859,909.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.80 or 0.06876729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,913.88 or 1.00044795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.