Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of KURA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 876,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,203. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

