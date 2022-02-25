Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $121.67 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $121.67 or 0.00311219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $53.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

