L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
