Lake Street Capital Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $100.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Joint has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.