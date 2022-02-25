Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $273,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $561.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.