Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.83-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of LAMR opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 341,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

