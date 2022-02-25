Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.