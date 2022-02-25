Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 8.2%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.27. 2,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several brokerages have commented on LGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.08 million and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $626,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the period.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

