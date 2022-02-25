Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.30. Latch shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 87,550 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $38,967,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

