Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $893,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock worth $15,313,381. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

