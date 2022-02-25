Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,551,000.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.