Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.38 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 778.32 ($10.59) on Friday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($11.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £962.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.
