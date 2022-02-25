Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.39 Million

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce $102.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.
Several brokerages have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
LAWS opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
