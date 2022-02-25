Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.39 Million

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce $102.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Several brokerages have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAWS opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

