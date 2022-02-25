LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $33,925.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 762,402,472 coins and its circulating supply is 648,358,966 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

