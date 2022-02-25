Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Down 11.9%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.44). 109,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.17).
The stock has a market capitalization of £458,444.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.34.
About Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.